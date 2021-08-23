Truist Securities Raises Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $55.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,906. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $51.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 68,523 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 651,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,613,000 after purchasing an additional 71,457 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

