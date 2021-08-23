Fure Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Fure Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fure Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,019,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,100,000 after acquiring an additional 527,335 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,554,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,276,000 after acquiring an additional 635,574 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,190,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 252.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 255,291 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 275,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $79.15. 3,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,165. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

