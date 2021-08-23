Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 784,141 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,318,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 480,056 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 455,600 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,959. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.28.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

