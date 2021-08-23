WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 22,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 56,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.59. 202,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,445,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $230.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.