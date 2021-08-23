$29.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to post $29.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.28 billion to $29.96 billion. Facebook reported sales of $21.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $119.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.51 billion to $120.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $143.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.13 billion to $148.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Facebook.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.54 on Friday, hitting $363.91. 209,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,852,070. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.80.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.