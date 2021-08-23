Handshake Market Capitalization Achieves $124.53 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $124.53 million and $730,941.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,623.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.38 or 0.06709295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $671.91 or 0.01354022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.70 or 0.00376228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00136729 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.08 or 0.00651055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.00340604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00333333 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 415,472,299 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HNSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.