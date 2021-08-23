Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Up 0% This Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0% against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $945.73 million and approximately $85.69 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059544 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 945,790,782 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

