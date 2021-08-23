INT Achieves Market Cap of $8.41 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, INT has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. INT has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and $1.81 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00145464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00058133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00050731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.00815699 BTC.

About INT

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

