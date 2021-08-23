WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.56.

WNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get WNS alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $82.96. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $84.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.