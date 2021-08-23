PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 2.93. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

