iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 89,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,701,432 shares.The stock last traded at $66.95 and had previously closed at $66.13.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.89.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.
About iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.