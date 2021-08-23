iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 89,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,701,432 shares.The stock last traded at $66.95 and had previously closed at $66.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.89.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,778,000 after buying an additional 1,202,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after purchasing an additional 698,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,740 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,574.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 421,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 409,659 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,286,000.

About iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

