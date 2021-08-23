Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 132,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,789,215 shares.The stock last traded at $2.47 and had previously closed at $2.13.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

The company has a market cap of $616.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Endo International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

