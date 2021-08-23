Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 132,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,789,215 shares.The stock last traded at $2.47 and had previously closed at $2.13.
ENDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.
The company has a market cap of $616.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Endo International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
