Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 32,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,307,310 shares.The stock last traded at $4.14 and had previously closed at $3.98.

Several research firms have commented on SVM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvercorp Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $736.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 157,822 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

