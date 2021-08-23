Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Mills by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,793,000 after buying an additional 100,277 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

General Mills stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 52,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

