Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.02. 21,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,762. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

