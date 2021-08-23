Siemens Energy (SMEGF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS: SMEGF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2021 – Siemens Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/6/2021 – Siemens Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

8/5/2021 – Siemens Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/5/2021 – Siemens Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/5/2021 – Siemens Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/19/2021 – Siemens Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/16/2021 – Siemens Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2021 – Siemens Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/29/2021 – Siemens Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of SMEGF remained flat at $$27.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01. Siemens Energy AG has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.