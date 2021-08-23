Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

