Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 55,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,991,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UUUU. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The firm has a market cap of $685.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,475 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

