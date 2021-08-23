Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.29. 97,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,136,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SABR. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The business had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 207.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 106,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 54.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

