B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Down 4.8%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.58. Approximately 11,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,498,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in B&G Foods by 105,894.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.