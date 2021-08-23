SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) traded down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. 1,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,064,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $178,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

