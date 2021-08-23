Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $8.99

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $9.58. Talos Energy shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 42 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TALO. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $789.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.46.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,208,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,524,795 shares of company stock worth $60,436,411 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

