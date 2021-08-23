Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 44.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 248,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.55. 875,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.24.

