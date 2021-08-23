Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $55.14 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 793,065 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $55,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $42.75. 14,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

