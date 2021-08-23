$270,000.00 in Sales Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to report $270,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190,000.00 to $350,000.00. Gevo posted sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $1.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 million to $1.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gevo by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 667,928 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gevo during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gevo by 63.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gevo by 458.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 152,164 shares during the period. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEVO traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.18. 158,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,745,674. The company has a quick ratio of 49.51, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 3.32. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

