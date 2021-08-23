Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 32.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $18,237,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,814,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $509.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,384. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.