Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.13. The company had a trading volume of 55,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,000. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.