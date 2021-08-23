Silvant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1,819.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,126,000 after purchasing an additional 469,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,289,000 after acquiring an additional 133,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,251,000 after acquiring an additional 266,029 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.19. 92,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,595,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

