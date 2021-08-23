Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLNCY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

GLNCY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. 202,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

