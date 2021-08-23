Lethean Achieves Market Capitalization of $867,102.54 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $867,102.54 and approximately $3,022.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,548.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.98 or 0.06688327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $670.41 or 0.01353040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.00375820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00136734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.72 or 0.00649299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00338918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.00329581 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

