Nimiq (NIM) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $39.73 million and $1.47 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,548.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.98 or 0.06688327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.41 or 0.01353040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.00375820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00136734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.72 or 0.00649299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00338918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.00329581 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,847,455,963 coins and its circulating supply is 8,185,955,963 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

