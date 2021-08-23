Elrond Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Elrond has a total market cap of $2.85 billion and $94.60 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elrond has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $147.58 or 0.00297847 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00093588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00052813 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00016607 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,289.90 or 0.02603306 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,282,330 coins and its circulating supply is 19,332,334 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EGLDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.