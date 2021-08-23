Capital Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,989 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,046 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,358 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,054.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,788,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,700 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,354,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 100,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,726. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

