Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Five9 by 645.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Five9 by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,363 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,611. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $180.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,306. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -256.55 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.09. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.98 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

