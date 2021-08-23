Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $9.84 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $458.35. 39,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,433. The stock has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $460.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

