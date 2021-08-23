TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 32,013 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

