Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after buying an additional 1,037,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after buying an additional 478,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after buying an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.37. 29,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,982. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $120.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,236 shares of company stock worth $13,526,699 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EW. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.