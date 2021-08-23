Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Gap Down to $7.92

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 7.92, but opened at 7.76. Beachbody shares last traded at 7.82, with a volume of 2,710 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BODY. Guggenheim began coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

