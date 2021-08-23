Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $30.71

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.71, but opened at $29.62. Steel Partners shares last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 397 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $668.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 48.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.