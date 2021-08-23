Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Gap Up to $32.79

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.79, but opened at $34.31. Bonanza Creek Energy shares last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 866 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCEI shares. Truist boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,365,000 after acquiring an additional 548,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after buying an additional 370,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.