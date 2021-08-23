Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $681.49

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $681.49, but opened at $715.39. Atrion shares last traded at $715.39, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atrion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the first quarter worth about $802,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atrion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

