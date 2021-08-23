Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Forrester Research posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORR. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

FORR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,158. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $879.81 million, a P/E ratio of 80.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $25,336.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,552 shares of company stock valued at $208,037. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,232 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,298,000 after purchasing an additional 235,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 6.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

