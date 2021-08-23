CheesecakeSwap Token Price Hits $0.10 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $186,112.87 and $26,651.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00129668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00159496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,188.26 or 1.00669029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.91 or 0.00996719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.40 or 0.06662158 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

