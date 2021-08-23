Mithril Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.60 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Mithril has a market cap of $59.60 million and $9.62 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.35 or 0.00480102 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001087 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 79.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

