SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Up 54.3% Over Last 7 Days

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 157.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. SteepCoin has a market cap of $90,487.03 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 54.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.78 or 0.00942293 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

