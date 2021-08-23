Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,105,000 after acquiring an additional 73,135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 289,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

MSI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.81 and a 12 month high of $240.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

