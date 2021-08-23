$188.00 Million in Sales Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to post sales of $188.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.00 million to $189.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $178.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $752.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $756.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $819.77 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $838.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CL King started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,186. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

