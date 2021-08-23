Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $153.74

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $153.74 and last traded at $155.66, with a volume of 478127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

