Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 3,803 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.81. The company had a trading volume of 70,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,511 shares of company stock worth $74,569,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

