Diversified Portfolios Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.11. The stock has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

